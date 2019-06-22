Huawei unveils three new devices despite unpredictable future

Huawei Nova 5. — Picture courtesy of Huawei

BEIJING, June 22 — Yesterday, it was reported that Huawei announced three brand new smartphones in China; for how long the devices will have access to Android OS updates and Google’s Play Store is currently unknown.

Yesterday, Huawei launched three new devices in China, according to GizmoChina: The Nova 5, the Nova 5i, and the Nova 5 Pro. While all are powered by some form of Android Pie, access could be limited.

Nova 5

The Nova 5 features a 6.39-inch OLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and is the first phone powered by the new Kirin 810 chipset.

The front camera is housed inside a waterdrop-shaped notch, and the back is outfitted with a quad-camera set-up. It comes out of the box powering Android 9, but it’s unknown if or when the device will lose access to updates.

The Nova 5 comes with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and will sell for 2,799 yuan or about US$407 (RM1,685.54). Pre-ordering opened yesterday with sales opening up on July 20.

Nova 5 Pro

While the Nova 5 Pro has the same display, camera set-up, battery, and operating system as the Nova 5, it’s equipped instead with the same chipset that powers the flagship P30 and Mate 20 smartphone series: the Kirin 980 processor.

The Nova 5 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage, and starts at 2,999 yuan or about US$436. It can be pre-ordered now and will officially go on sale on June 28.

Huawei Nova 5i. — Picture courtesy of Huawei

Nova 5i

The Nova 5i, according to GizmoChina, is essentially a rebranded version of the mid-range P20 Lite device that was launched earlier this year. Instead of being powered by the Kirin 659 chipset, however, it uses the Kirin 710. The LCD display measures in at 6.4-inches and has a punch-out notch located in the top left corner.

Like the others in the series, the Nova 5i has a rear quad-camera set-up; In contrast to the rest of the lineup, though, the fingerprint scanner is on the back. The device uses a lower grade version of Android Pie.

The Nova 5i comes with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and starts at 1,999 yuan or about US$291. The device is available for pre-order now with sales starting on June 28.

At this point, the Nova 5 Series is only expected to launch in China. — AFP-Relaxnews