Xiaomi Mi 9T Malaysia: Everything you need to know

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Mi 9T has finally landed in Malaysia and this is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature a pop-up 20MP selfie camera. Although it isn’t the flagship killer that we’ve hoped for, the Mi 9T is a smartphone that packs incredible value for money for less than RM1,200.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 9T is offered in two spec variants and they are priced as follows:

Mi 9T 6GB RAM + 64GB storage – RM1,199

Mi 9T 6GB RAM + 128GB storage – RM1,399

In terms of availability, the Mi 9T with 64GB of storage will be available starting 25th June 2019 through its official online store on Lazada Malaysia. At the moment, the device is only available in Blue and Black, while the Red colour option will be released later.

Lazada will be having its exclusive first sale offer on 25th June where you can get the device at only RM1,099. According to Xiaomi, you can pre-book the Mi 9T at RM1,099 starting today at 4PM. Be warned that Xiaomi’s definition of “Pre-book” is actually “Add to Wishlist”.

Meanwhile, the 128GB storage version will be available at all authorised Mi Stores throughout Malaysia starting from 29th June 2019.

Mi 9T Specs

The Mi 9T is identical to the Redmi K20 that’s launched in China. It features a 6.39″ AMOLED display that has no notches or punch-holes at the top. Similar to the Mi 9, it also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Mi 9T runs on a powerful Snapdragon 730 processor which is mated to 6GB of RAM. The device supports dual-nano SIM but unfortunately, it doesn’t offer any microSD card expansion.

For imaging, the device comes with a triple-camera array that’s arranged vertically at the back. It has a 48MP f/1.75 main camera, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The device is also capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

Powering the Mi 9T is a 4,000mAh battery which is significantly larger than the Mi 9. It doesn’t support wireless charging but it does support 18W fast charging via USB-C. Another extra addition is a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Out of the box, it runs on MIUI 10 that’s based on Android 9.0 Pie.

During the event, we are told that the Mi 9 SE will still retain its original price tag of RM1,299 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and RM1,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. We are told that the Mi 9 SE is targeting at a different segment that prefers a smaller display. — SoyaCincau