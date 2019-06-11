Red Magic 3: This insane gaming smartphone with a cooling fan can be yours for RM2,199

Nubia is releasing its latest Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in Malaysia soon. — Picture by Nubia via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia is releasing its latest Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in Malaysia very soon. This isn’t just your run-of-the-mill flagship smartphone. It’s an insane gaming device that even comes with a built-in cooling fan.

Upfront, the Red Magic 3 comes with a 6.65″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that has no notches or punch-holes. For a fluid visual experience, the screen boasts a high 90Hz refresh rate along with a 240Hz touch response rate. Under the hood, it is running on a Snapdragon 855 processor that can be configured with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

To keep things cool during intensive gaming, the Red Magic 3 boasts an advanced liquid cooling system that’s paired with an internal turbo fan. According to Nubia, this is the most effective smartphone cooling system ever engineered.

For the best gaming experience, the device comes with an advanced gaming hub which helps to optimised performance and to block unwanted notifications. It also comes with dual-front facing stereo speakers and built-in capacitive shoulder trigger buttons that you can customise according to your preference. There’s also an enhanced vibration engine to give better haptic feedback while gaming.

If you prefer to use a pair of headphones, it still retains a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Similar to the ROG Phone by ASUS, there’s also an add-on accessory which allows you to charge and plug-in your headphones from the adapter for better practicality.

If you need to take pictures, the device comes with a single 48MP f/1.7 main camera that uses a familiar Sony IMX586 sensor. Meanwhile, the front comes with a 16MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. Believe it or not, the Red Magic 3 can even record 8K videos at 30fps according to its official spec-sheet.

The madness doesn’t end there as the Red Magic 3 is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery that can support 27W fast charging via its USB-C port. Out of the box, it runs on stock Android 9.0 Pie that comes with no bloatware and pre-installed games. What else would you want from a flagship gaming smartphone? Before we forget, it comes with an RGB strip at the back.If you’re interested, the Red Magic 3 with official Nubia Malaysia warranty is officially priced at RM2,199 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. According to retailer DirectD, stocks are expected to arrive on 21st June 2019 and you can pre-order a unit by placing a RM500 deposit. It’s available in two colours — Black and Red and you can pre-order from their online store. — SoyaCincau