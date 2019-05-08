This is what the 2019 iPhone XR with dual cameras could look like

Reliable leakster @Onleaks have just shared a couple of renders of the upcoming iPhone XR successor via PriceBaba. — Picture by @Onleaks/PriceBaba via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Apple will be stepping up its mobile photography game with more cameras for this year’s iPhone. As seen in a couple of renders, the upcoming iPhone XI is expected to come with a triple-camera setup that’s mounted with a larger camera bump.

Meanwhile, for the more affordable iPhone XR, Apple is expected to bump its camera count from one to two cameras for 2019. Reliable leakster @Onleaks have just shared a couple of renders of the upcoming iPhone XR successor via PriceBaba.

In terms of design, the overall shape remains unchanged and it appears to retain the same thick bezels as the current iPhone XR. At the rear, it also gets a large rounded square camera bump which is similar to what we’ve seen for the next iPhone XI. We still don’t know why Apple is having just a huge bump for its next iPhone models and there’s a possibility that they are introducing a new sensor or module that requires more space.

The actual sensor details of each camera aren’t known yet but it is highly likely that Apple will include two cameras that are similar to its more expensive iPhone XI. We are guessing that the secondary shooter is a telephoto lens that offer 2X optical zoom. However, looking at the popularity of ultra-wide-angle lens on the current flagship smartphones, there’s a possibility that Apple might go for a wide-angle camera instead.

Similar to this year’s model, the iPhone XR successor is expected to retain the same 6.1″ display which is likely to be LCD instead of OLED. The notched display is said to be pushing the same 1,792 x 828 pixels resolution which isn’t Full HD.

The rest of the device appears to be identical to the current model and it will come with an array of vibrant colours. There’s a lightning port at the bottom that’s accompanied by speaker grills on both sides.

Despite being a “cheaper” device, the iPhone XR is seen as an affordable flagship alternative despite having a lower resolution display. You can expect Apple to pack their best mobile processor and the same main camera experience as its more expensive flagship. What do you think of the design? Let us know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau