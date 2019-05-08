Pre-orders for the sold-out Galaxy Fold could be cancelled on May 31

Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold smart phone which features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display that works with the next-generation 5G networks is seen in this image released in San Francisco February 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 — The shipments for the Samsung Galaxy Fold haven’t just been delayed, they could be cancelled completely according to CNET.

April 26 was originally supposed to mark the launch date for Samsung’s first flexible handset, the Galaxy Fold; however, after hearing a ream of horrendous reviews by journalists who received the smartphone pre-release, shipments of the sold-out device were delayed for an undisclosed amount of time.

On Monday, however, customers who had pre-ordered the device (like CNET’s Jessica Dolcourt), received an email stating that “If we have not shipped [the Galaxy Fold] by May 31st your order will be cancelled automatically.” Samsung emphasised in the email that customers can cancel their order any time before this date, as well, and that they will not be changed the US$2,000 (RM8,300) for the phone until it ships — whenever that is.

On the other hand, Huawei’s folding Mate X smartphone-tablet hybrid is expected to launch in June. As of right now, though, the company has not given reviewers the device pre-release to test. At the 2019 Mobile World Congress in February when the Mate X was announced, it was the fan favorite over Samsung’s iteration.

The Mate X is expected to go on sale this June for about US$2,600 whereas the timeframe for the release of the Galaxy Fold remains vague at the time of writing. — AFP-Relaxnews