Google expands the Assistant’s storytelling feature to mobile phones

Google celebrates National Tell a Story Day. — Picture from Google via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 — Ahead of National Tell a Story Day tomorrow, Google announced yesterday that the Google Assistant can now tell bedtime stories on your Android or iOS device.

Since 2017, Google Home devices have been able to tell bedtime stories when requested by owners to “Tell me a story.”

And yesterday, the company announced that as of yesterday, the Google Assistant can tell stories about Blaze and the Monster Machines and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles through Android and iOS mobile devices.

Now you don’t have to wait to get to your Home Hub or Home mini to listen to a story. Just like you’ve been doing with your smart home device for years, the Assistant on your phone will start a story when you say, “Hey Google, tell me a story.”

As long as you have the latest version of Google Play Books installed on your Android or iOS device, you will hear tales like Let’s Be Firefighters! or Robot Rampage.

For now, Google’s Read Along feature, which helps kids read along with the Assistant as it reads select Disney Little Golden Books like The Three Little Pigs and Cinderella, is still only available for Google Home smart speakers in the US.

Google Assistant storytelling for Android and iOS is available in English in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and India, just in time for National Tell a Story day tomorrow. — AFP-Relaxnews