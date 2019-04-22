Samsung Galaxy M10 is now on sale in Malaysia

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is the smallest member of the Galaxy M family and it packs an ultra-wide-angle camera for less than RM500. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Samsung Galaxy M10 has finally arrived in Malaysia and like the M20, it’s only sold online.

This is the smallest member of the Galaxy M family and it packs an ultra-wide-angle camera for less than RM500.

The device is currently listed on Samsung Malaysia’s website at RM449. It’s available in either Ocean Blue or Charcoal Black.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is also available on Shopee with the same retail price tag of RM449. On top of that, they are giving away a Samsung Evo Plus 32MB microSD card and you can get RM20 off with the promo code 10M10 via the Shopee app.

To recap on the specs, the M10 features a 6.2″ HD+ Infinity-V display and it runs on an Exynos 7870 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage.

It comes with a 13MP f/1.9 + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera while the front gets a 5MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. The Galaxy M10 is juiced up by a 3,400mAh battery that charges via a microUSB port. — SoyaCincau