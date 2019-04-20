Maxis to offer 800Mbps Fibre broadband with Mesh WiFi for RM299/month

The new faster fibre plans will be open for registration next week. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — It appears that Maxis will soon offer even faster speeds for its home fibre broadband service. At the moment, the highest MaxisONE Home Fibre offering is 100Mbps at RM129/month and now the green telco is about to introduce 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 800Mbps options.

According to Amanz, Maxis is offering 300Mbps for RM149/month, 500Mbps for RM219/month and 800Mbps for RM299/month. As a comparison, TM’s highest Unifi offering costs RM199/month for 300Mbps and it comes with bundled with Unifi TV set-top-box. Maxis is positioning the 300Mbps option as a sweet spot as you can get 3x the speed of the 100Mbps plan for a mere RM20 extra per month.

As usual, all plans come with unlimited quota and also included are free calls to local numbers if you subscribe to its 100Mbps plan and above. What’s interesting is that Maxis is bundling mesh WiFi for its 500Mbps and 800Mbps plan. This should provide better WiFi coverage for the home compared to the bundled standalone WiFi router.

In terms of speed, Maxis’ 300Mbps Fibre plan comes with 50Mbps upload which is similar to Unifi’s new 300Mbps plan. Meanwhile, 500Mbps comes with 100Mbps upload and the highest 800Mbps plan comes with 200Mbps upload.

The new faster fibre plans are expected to be open for registration next week. — SoyaCincau