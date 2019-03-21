Yoodo says sorry for service interruptions by offering free 3GB data to customers

Yoodo is offering 3GB of data for all customers to make up for the service interruptions. — Picture by SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Yoodo had experienced a number of service interruptions earlier this week. Several customers couldn’t go online and there are issues with wallet balances and plan quota. The problem is finally resolved and Yoodo has acknowledged that they have let their loyal customers down. To make up for it, Yoodo is offering 3GB of data for all customers.

According to Yoodo, the service is fully restored but if you’re still experiencing problems, you are urged to reach out to them via live chat. As a sign of gratitude for sticking around, all users will receive 3GB of data at the beginning of the next billing cycle. This will be credited automatically and displayed on the dashboard in the Yoodo app.

In case you missed it, Yoodo is a customisable mobile plan which allows you to choose how much data, calls and SMS you need each month. The service runs on Celcom’s network and you can manage your account and billing via their mobile app. At the moment, they are having a 3x data booster promotion where you can get 3GB data for RM8, 9GB of data for RM15 and 24GB data for RM32. — SoyaCincau