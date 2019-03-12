Affordable Samsung Galaxy M20 with a 5,000mAh battery drops in Malaysia next week

The new Samsung Galaxy M series will be an online exclusive device. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — If you’re looking for an affordable big screen smartphone with a huge 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M20 is coming to Malaysia very soon. Samsung has dropped an invite for its upcoming launch event that’s taking place next Monday, March 18, 2019.

As revealed earlier, the new Samsung Galaxy M series will be an online exclusive device and from our invite, it appears that Samsung Malaysia is having an exclusive collaboration with e-commerce platform, Shopee. We will get more details on its pricing and availability from the event and we believe that online sales should start sometime next week.

To recap on the specs, the Galaxy M20 gets a 6.3″ Full HD+ display and this is the first Samsung smartphone to feature an Infinity-V notch. It runs on a mid-range 14nm Exynos 7904 Octa-Core processor that comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and has internal storage of up to 64GB which is expandable via microSD.

For imaging, it gets a 13MP f/1.9 + 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup, while the front gets an 8MP f/2.0 selfie shooter. The device also gets Dolby Atmos audio enhancement and it supports Widevine L1 certification which enables HD video streaming.

The device also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery which supports 15W fast charge via USB-C. In India, the Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is priced at 10,990 INR (about RM638) while the higher spec version with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is going for 12,990 INR (about RM761).

After the launch of the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung Malaysia is bringing more affordable smartphone options into our local market. Apart from the Galaxy M, there’s also the Galaxy A30 and A50 that are expected to be priced at RM799 and RM1,199 respectively. — SoyaCincau