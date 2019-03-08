Leica has a new compact for demanding photographers

The Leica Q2 is priced at €4,790. — Leica handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

BERLIN, March 8 — German camera maker Leica, which is still a benchmark in the photography world, has unveiled a brand-new compact dubbed the Q2, priced at €4,790 (RM22,000).

The Leica Q2 has an impressive new 47.3-million-effective-pixel CMOS sensor enabling sensitivity of up to ISO 50,000, a maximum continuous shooting rate of 10 frames per second and 4K video recording.

Its autofocus system focuses in less than 0.15 seconds and its digital zoom has a 28, 35, 50 or 75mm angle-of-view.

The Q2 has new high-resolution Oled viewfinder, providing a better appreciation of image depth and brightness. And thanks to the built-in WiFi, photos taken can be directly shared to the Leica Fotos app.

All this expertise comes at a price, namely €4,790. Various accessories such as straps and protectors are available as options. — AFP-Relaxnews