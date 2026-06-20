SEMPORNA, June 20 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Battalion 22 Kunak detained an undocumented man and seized about 1,205 litres of petrol during an operation at Kampung Labuan Haji, Pulau Bum Bum, here, Thursday.

The suspect was detained during Ops Tiris 4.0 (Integrated) after he failed to produce any written permission to own or store the item. He is currently remanded for four days to assist in investigations.

Also seized were a wooden boat, an engine and 25 litres of petrol mixed with 2T oil, with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM7,206 including controlled items.

The suspect and seized items were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Semporna for further action.

KPDN has opened an investigation paper under the Control of Supply Act 1961.

The ministry reminded individuals and companies to comply with regulations and warned that stern action will be taken against any party found violating the law.

For information, complaints and inquiries, the public can contact KPDN via WhatsApp (019-8488000), call centre (1-800-886-800), email at [email protected] or the Ez ADU KPDN application. — Daily Express