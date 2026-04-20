SHAH ALAM, April 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has suggested that the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in the state be postponed until the crisis in West Asia comes to an end.

His Royal Highness said the event should also be postponed until the redevelopment of the Shah Alam Stadium is fully completed.

“Regarding the hosting of Sukma by the state of Selangor, I am informed that the allocation required is very high.

“In the current economic situation, I feel it is more appropriate for the event to be postponed until the crisis in West Asia is resolved and until the Shah Alam Stadium is fully completed,” he said when opening the fourth session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly here today.

Previously, Youth and Sports Minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari said the biennial Games scheduled from August 15 to 24, would be held on a smaller scale to reduce organising costs without reducing the number of sports and events contested.

Meanwhile, Sultan Sharafuddin also decreed that the annual Sultan of Selangor Cup football match between Selangor and Singapore be cancelled.

However, His Royal Highness consented to the organisation of a Jubilee Cup football tournament involving under-15 school students from districts across the state as an effort to nurture young talent and instil sporting spirit at grassroots level.

“Furthermore, football is the most popular sport among the people of Selangor,” he said. — Bernama