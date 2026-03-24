KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysian Moto3 rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli is aiming to build on his positive momentum in the third round of the Moto3 World Championship at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, this weekend.

The AEON Credit-MT Helmets-MSi rider said he is well-prepared for the challenge, having undergone comprehensive preparations covering the physical, mental and technical aspects of racing.

The Terengganu-born rider is also stepping up efforts to refine his riding technique to suit the unique demands of the COTA circuit, which features 20 challenging corners across a 5.513-kilometre layout.

“This will be my first time racing at COTA, so it is a new and challenging experience for me. The circuit is very technical, with 20 corners and several chicane sections that require a high level of focus and precision. Therefore, I need to adapt quickly.

“I will try to get up to speed as early as possible in the practice sessions so that I can maintain my pace and compete more strongly heading into qualifying,” he said in a statement today.

Despite increasingly intense competition in the Moto3 class, the 17-year-old remains optimistic about improving his performance from the opening practice session on Friday and challenging within the leading group.

Hakim Danish drew attention at last week’s Brazil Grand Prix (GP)by finishing third in qualifying to secure a front-row start, before ending the race in the top 10 to earn valuable points for his campaign this season. — Bernama