PETALING JAYA, June 4 — Malaysia has the potential to become a leading football nation in Asia if the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) successfully implements its proposed governance reforms, according to Asian Football Confederation (AFC) secretary-general Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John.

He said Malaysia enjoys advantages that many countries across Asia do not have, including strong government backing, passionate fan support, sponsorship opportunities and extensive media coverage of football.

“In many countries, football is not the number one sport. In many countries, there is no government support, and fan support is very low.

“Malaysia ticks all the boxes. Government support, fan support, sponsorship and media coverage are all there. So the potential is huge,” he told a press conference after the FAM Extraordinary Congress (EGM) here today.

Windsor was responding to a question on Malaysia’s long-term prospects and the significance of the AFC-proposed governance reforms in helping FAM emerge as one of the region’s leading football associations.

He said Malaysia had already demonstrated its capabilities on the continental stage, citing the national team’s bronze-medal achievement at the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran and qualification for the 1980 Olympic Games.

“We always talk about the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran and the 1980 Olympics. Those achievements must return. FAM wants that more than anyone else. That can happen with the right governance structure in place and with the right people,” he said.

He added that AFC was equally excited about Malaysia’s future and believed the country’s football potential remained largely untapped.

The AFC-proposed statutes, comprising 94 articles, were approved at today’s EGM following an audit of FAM’s administration aimed at strengthening governance and driving positive reforms within the national football governing body.

Among the key proposals are the abolition of the deputy president’s post, the reduction of vice-presidential seats to three, and the restructuring of the FAM Executive Committee (Exco).

The 77-page draft statutes also propose an expansion of FAM’s affiliate membership, including granting Super League clubs automatic affiliate status and voting rights at congresses, subject to the condition that they are separate entities from state football associations.

Earlier, the AFC presented a quality audit report which found that most of FAM’s operational areas were assessed at Level 2 (Pre-Intermediate), indicating that improvements are needed across various aspects of the organisation.

The assessment covered 11 key areas, namely governance and legal affairs, administration, finance, human resources, infrastructure, communications, marketing, commercial development, advocacy, competitions and performance development.

The EGM today was chaired by Windsor and attended by FAM honorary president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin, FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman, 35 delegates representing all 18 affiliates, as well as representatives from Fifa and the AFC, and observers.

In January, all FAM Exco members for the 2025-2029 term announced a mass resignation on a collective and voluntary basis.

The decision was made unanimously in the interest of organisational responsibility rather than personal interests or positions, and was seen as a prudent and principled move in light of public scrutiny surrounding the heritage player issue, as well as to safeguard the integrity of FAM. — Bernama