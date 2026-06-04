PETALING JAYA, June 4 — All 18 affiliates of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) unanimously approved amendments to the FAM Statutes proposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the FAM Extraordinary Congress here today.

The approval was reached after delegates debated several provisions in the draft statutes before AFC secretary-general Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John and AFC deputy secretary-general Vahid Kardany provided clarification on issues raised.

Earlier, Windsor said the AFC-proposed draft statutes comprised 94 articles following an audit of FAM’s administration, aimed at strengthening governance and ensuring positive reforms within the national football governing body.

Among the key proposals are the abolition of the deputy president’s post, the reduction of vice-presidential seats to three, and the restructuring of the FAM Executive Committee (Exco).

The 77-page draft statutes also propose an expansion of FAM’s affiliate membership, including granting Super League clubs automatic affiliate status and voting rights at congresses, subject to the condition that they are separate entities from state football associations.

In addition, club representatives from the Amateur Football League (AFL), the National Women’s League and the Malaysia Premier Futsal League, as well as the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) and the Referees Association, are also proposed to become FAM affiliates.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Honorary President Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin (2nd left) together with Secretary-General of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John (2nd right) speaking at a press conference after the 2026 FAM Extraordinary Congress in Kuala Lumpur June 4, 2026. — Bernama pic

Under the proposed new Executive Committee (Exco) composition, seven seats will be allocated, with three reserved for representatives of state associations, including the Malaysian Malay Football Association, Royal Malaysia Police Football Association, Malaysian Armed Forces Football Association, Malaysian Indian Sports Council and Malaysian Chinese Football Association.

Two additional seats will be allocated to club representatives, one seat to a women’s representative and one expert seat to be represented by either the Football Coaches Association of Malaysia (PJBM), PFAM or the Referees Association.

Meanwhile, FAM affiliates also unanimously approved the Electoral Code and Organisational Regulations of the national football governing body.

Today’s Extraordinary Congress was chaired by AFC secretary-general Datuk Seri Windsor Paul John and attended by FAM honorary president Tan Sri Hamidin Mohd Amin, FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman, 35 delegates representing all 18 affiliates, as well as Fifa and AFC representatives and observers.

In January, all members of the FAM Executive Committee (Exco) for the 2025-2029 term announced their collective and voluntary resignation.

The decision was made unanimously in consideration of their responsibility to the organisation without regard to personal interests or positions. It was also described as a prudent and principled move in light of public attention surrounding issues related to heritage players and to safeguard FAM’s integrity. — Bernama