KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — National top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik overcame compatriots Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King to check into the second round of the Indonesia Open 2026 in Jakarta yesterday.

The second seeds needed only 31 minutes to dispatch Wan Arif Wan-Roy King 21-15, 21-14 in their opening-round clash at the iconic Istora Senayan.

The victory allowed Aaron-Wooi Yik to maintain their flawless record against Wan Arif-Roy King, having now won all four meetings between the two pairs.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will next be up against Indonesian pair Raymond Indra-Nikolaus Joaquin, who swept aside Japan’s Kakeru Kumagai-Hiroki Nishi 21-9, 21-13.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s young men’s doubles combination of Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai also advanced to the second round under fortunate circumstances.

The world No. 23 pair progressed after India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty were forced to retire during the opening game, with Satwiksairaj believed to have suffered an injury midway through the match, with the Malaysians leading 11-6.

Khai Xing-Aaron will next face India’s Hariharan Amsakarunan-M.R. Arjun, who overcame Malaysian independent pair Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong 21-18, 21-10.

In women’s doubles, top national pair and second seeds Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah safely booked their spot in the second round after brushing aside Canada’s Jackie Dent-Crystal Lai 21-13, 21-14.

Pearly-Thinaah will next take on Taiwan’s Hsu Ya Ching-Sung Yu Hsuan, who got past Hong Kong’s Lui Lok Lok-Tsang Hiu Yan 21-13, 17-21, 21-16.

Elsewhere, national number one women’s singles shuttler K. Letshanaa stormed into the second round after the world No. 31 stunned Denmark’s world No. 20 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-14, 19-21, 21-13.

However, a tricky task awaits Letshanaa tomorrow as she is scheduled to meet Japanese world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, who ousted Taiwan’s Huang Yu-Hsun 21-17, 21-11 earlier.

Other first-round results

(Note: Malaysians unless stated)

Women’s doubles:

Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting bt Kaho Osawa-Mai Tanabe (JPN) 15-21, 21-9, 21-19 Mixed doubles:

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie bt Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja (INA) 17-21, 21-16, 23-21

Gao Jia Xuan-Wei Ya Xin (CHN) bt Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien 21-11, 21-17 — Bernama