KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Malaysians know Khairy Jamaluddin, better known as KJ, as a Malaysian politician, radio presenter, and co-host of the Keluar Sekejap podcast.

5 Bomoh, a new comedy directed by Syed Fariz, marks Khairy’s debut in a full-length feature film, with the Hot FM presenter previously only having acted in short films and a few advertisements.

The film, released today, is produced by Global Station Sdn Bhd, distributed by Skop Production Sdn Bhd, and marketed by Primeworks Studios in collaboration with Mask Team, with Khairy portraying the character “Mr K”.

Venturing into acting was something he had long wanted to explore, describing himself as a movie buff.

“I grew up in the 1980s and also watched many films from the 1970s.

“Movies from that golden era, such as The Godfather, are the kind of films I really enjoy.

“This is my first time acting in a feature film.

“I learned a lot from this experience,” he said in a media interview during the 5 Bomoh gala premiere event yesterday at GSC Mid Valley.

“When the offer came, I looked at the character and saw that, although it wasn’t the main role, it was something I felt I could handle and portray well.

“I felt that the character being presented was a good fit for me and not too far from my own personality,” he added on why he accepted the role.

Malaysian politician, radio presenter, and podcaster Khairy Jamaluddin makes his debut in his first full-length feature film, ‘5 Bomoh.’ — Picture by Firdaus Latif

As a non-actor, the biggest challenges were memorising the script and ensuring his performance matched the story’s timeline, as movie scenes are typically filmed out of sequence.

“I found the film very appealing,” added Khairy.

“It is a family-friendly movie that carries an important message, but presents it in a light-hearted and comedic manner.”

“I’m grateful to the director and producers of 5 Bomoh for giving me this opportunity.”

As 5 Bomoh marks his first feature film, Khairy is not slowing down anytime soon and has revealed to the media that he just completed shooting a second feature.

The film is expected to release early next year with its title, role, story, and genre, currently kept under wraps.

“The genre is a secret, everything is a secret, but all I can say is I’ve finished my second film.”

He added that this time around, he will have more screen time than in 5 Bomoh and described the project as a fast-paced production.

5 Bomoh follows the story of a businessman who, desperate to help his daughter succeed academically, takes his family on a journey to seek assistance from several shamans.

Along the way, they uncover a series of scams and learn hard lessons about misplaced faith, deception, and manipulation.

The cast also features Datuk Aaron Aziz, Scha Alyahya, Datuk Afdlin Shauki, Datuk Amy Search, Johan Raja Lawak, Aedy Ashraf, Ozlynn Waty, Ungku Hariz, and Tiara Rose.