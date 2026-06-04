KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — National women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa produced a notable upset by defeating Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt to reach the last‑16 of the Indonesia Open.

The world No 31 prevailed 21‑14, 19‑21, 21‑13 in a first‑round match at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Letshanaa, who had lost both previous meetings against the world No 20, said her defensive play held up well throughout the contest, noting that “my defence in last night’s match was outstanding.”

She will next face Japan’s world No 3 Akane Yamaguchi, who beat her at the Uber Cup in April in their only encounter so far.

Malaysia will have representatives in all five categories in the second round, with three men’s doubles pairs, two women’s doubles pairs, two mixed doubles pairs and one player each in the men’s and women’s singles.

The Indonesia Open is a World Tour Super 1000 tournament offering total prize money of US$1.45 million (RM5.79 million).