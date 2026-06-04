KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The ticketing battle for the upcoming BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in Kuala Lumpur continued for its second consecutive day today and allocated tickets were fully sold out within three hours.

The Live Nation Presale, which began at 11am today, kicked off with 900,000 online users joining the queue. However, by 12pm, the number had risen to 1 million and by 1pm, it had dwindled to just over 200,000 with several categories, including VIP, Cat 1 and Cat 2, already sold out.

At around 2pm, concert promoter Live Nation Malaysia took to its X and Instagram accounts to announce that all allocated tickets had sold out for the day while adding that Restricted View (RV) seats would be added for both days of the concerts.

The RV seats will be available during the General On-Sale, which commences tomorrow from 11am.

ARMY in Malaysia, you did that! Live Nation Presale is officially SOLD OUTThank you for the incredible support! But we’re not done yet! ARMY,?, the GENERAL ONSALE is happening TOMORROW! Restricted View… pic.twitter.com/euxPtgDKNw June 4, 2026

Despite the heavy traffic, today proved to be a smoother experience for fans compared to yesterday, when the ARMY Membership Presale saw around 1.3 million users flocking to the waiting room, with all ticket allocations being fully snatched up within five hours.

Today also marked the launch of the Trip.com presale, featuring specially curated accommodation packages which include BTS in KL concert tickets for travelling fans.

These packages, which are priced between RM1,718 and RM2,087, allow concertgoers to not only catch all seven BTS members live on stage but also fully immerse themselves in the Kuala Lumpur city experience.

Meanwhile, as yesterday’s presale was marred by rampant scalping and reselling activities online, with tickets already being offered for resale within the first hour, GoLive Asia, the official authorised ticketing platform for BTS in KL, said via Instagram that any tickets associated with suspicious accounts may be cancelled and voided.

“To safeguard the integrity of the ticket sales process, any tickets associated with accounts flagged for suspicious, fraudulent, or prohibited activity may be cancelled and voided without prior notice.

“Any voided tickets will be returned to the available inventory and released during subsequent sales, helping to ensure equitable access and a fair opportunity for genuine fans to purchase tickets.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in supporting a fair ticketing environment for everyone. Thank you,” GoLive Asia wrote on Instagram today.

A brief check on social media platforms such as X and Threads showed that reselling activities were still rampant today.

Although most of the resellers would require interested parties to leave them a direct message for pricing, at least one user on X was seen offering Cat 7 tickets for RM400, a mark-up from its initial RM338 price.

Meanwhile, resellers on online marketplace Carousell were also rampant, with one seen offering Cat 6 tickets, initially priced at RM438, for RM600.

Today marked the last presale day for BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ in KL while the general on-sale will begin tomorrow, June 5, from 11am.

For more ticketing information, please visit https://www.golive-asia.com/home.