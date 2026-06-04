KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, which operates TNG eWallet, has introduced a revamped user interface for its digital financial services and lifestyle app, with the redesign set to roll out to users starting today.

The company said the homepage has been significantly reworked to provide quicker access to services and features without requiring users to navigate through multiple layers of the app.

TNG Digital chief executive officer Alan Ni said the redesign reflects a fundamental shift in user behaviour, as the app has evolved beyond a payments interface into a connected ecosystem experience.

“TNG eWallet is no longer just a payment app. Malaysians are using us to manage different parts of their everyday lives, from growing their money and travelling overseas to paying bills and earning rewards.

“We want to become your everyday digital companion.

“That has been our guiding principle for the last few years and it is the reason why we keep rolling out different features, products and services,” he told a media briefing at TNG Digital’s office in Bangsar South here.

On the homepage, four hubs representing the platform’s most frequently used services are now prominently featured, providing quicker access to key functions.

A comparison of the old and new TNG eWallet homepages, showing the redesigned layout and simplified navigation. — Screengrabs via TNG eWallet app

The hubs comprise ‘GOfinance’ for financial services, ‘Near Me’ for nearby food and beverage deals, ‘Bills’ for utility and recurring bill payments, and ‘Transport’ for commuting and travel-related needs.

The bottom navigation bar has also been simplified and reorganised around frequently used features, focusing on easier one-handed operation, which reflects how most users engage with the app.

Ni noted that half of the company’s revenue now comes from businesses beyond payments, marking a significant shift from its original payment foundation.

Currently, TNG eWallet serves more than 26 million verified users, including 13.5 million monthly active users in Malaysia, with users engaging with the app an average of twice daily.

Against this backdrop, the company said cross-border, remittance and international services now contribute 10 per cent of total revenue, up from virtually no contribution just a few years ago.

He also dismissed the notion that TNG eWallet is a “super app”, despite the common perception, saying he would rather the platform be known as an everyday digital companion that helps make users’ lives a little easier.

Chief Product and Growth Officer Chiew Wei Wing said the redesign is only the beginning, with more updates and improvements planned for the app later this year.

“So imagine that the app knows who you are, knows how much you spend, knows what you need at the moment in time, and is able to offer contextual services and advice.

“So we wanted to be a lot more proactive, a lot more upfront in terms of getting this whole experience personalised, getting us to know the user better and getting us to serve the entire journey of the user.

“We believe people do not need more apps or more features because at the end of the day, they just want a better, simpler life and this is what we are building towards,” he said.