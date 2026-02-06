KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — National mixed doubles player Toh Ee Wei has called on Malaysians to unite and support Malaysian shuttlers in their quest to bring glory to the country.

She said they are willing to accept constructive criticism when they play badly, but not insults from the public, especially on social media.

“As Malaysians, we must remain united. We train hard and are extremely proud to represent the country. Win or lose is part and parcel of sports, but what is important is our attitude and the fight we put up for every point in every game.

“Of course, I am sad, but as an athlete, I also need to brace myself for all kinds of things. Criticism is normal. If there is no criticism, we won’t be able to improve. But not to the extent of hurling insults... that’s what scares me,” she told reporters after a training session here today.

Previously, the 25-year-old revealed that personal attacks had been directed at her parents following a series of uninspiring performances in earlier tournaments with her partner, Chen Tang Jie.

Ee Wei-Tang Jie, the 2025 world mixed doubles champions, silenced their critics by lifting the Indonesia Masters title in Jakarta last month by defeating Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje 15-21, 21-17, 21-11.

Ee Wei, though disappointed with the brickbats, is grateful for the solid support from her fans, who continue to spur her on to bring glory to the country. — Bernama