WASHINGTON, Jan 31 — US President Donald Trump yesterday unveiled plans for an IndyCar race on the streets of the capital Washington, in his latest grandiose effort to mark the 250th anniversary of the country’s independence.

“This is a very exciting thing that we’re doing,” Trump said in the Oval Office before signing an executive order confirming the race in August.

“We’re celebrating greatness with American motor racing.”

Trump has announced a series of bombastic plans as he seeks to stamp his mark on this summer’s anniversary — most notably a UFC fight on the lawn of the White House on his 80th birthday in June.

The so-called “Freedom 250” race from August 21 to 23 promises to be just as spectacular, with a route that would take it past some of Washington’s top monuments.

The dramatic setting would echo Formula One contests staged on city streets in Las Vegas, Monaco and Singapore.

It could however be challenging to organise logistically.

“This is going to be wild,” said US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. “The last time we had a race in the capital city was... a horse race in 1801.”

Duffy said racing cars would be going “190 mph down Pennsylvania Avenue,” which runs past the White House to the US Capitol.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum added that spectators would watch cars racing past famed sites such as the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial.

“And it’s a great metaphor, because the speeds we’re talking about is the speed of President Trump,” Burgum added, in a paean to the breakneck pace of Trump’s first year back in office.

Birthday UFC fight

The White House released an AI mock-up showing IndyCar vehicles racing through the streets, and Trump aboard his Marine One helicopter with a bald eagle flying next to him.

Trump’s executive order fired the starting gun on preparations for the race, saying that “within 14 days of the date of this order,” Duffy and Burgum must “designate a route” for the race.

The Republican billionaire has been hyping up this year’s 250th US independence anniversary almost from the moment he returned to power in January 2025.

Trump said yesterday that a stadium for more than 100,000 people would be constructed in front of the White House for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight planned for June 14.

The US president turns 80 years old on the same day. On his 79th birthday last year, he held a military parade in Washington that was meant to commemorate the founding of the US Army.

Former reality TV star Trump has also attended a series of sporting events to raise his profile, including a Nascar race in Florida in February and a series of often-bloody UFC contests.

He also looks set to play a key role in the 2026 World Cup that the United States is jointly holding with Mexico and Canada. — AFP