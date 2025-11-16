KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The country’s top women’s badminton doubles Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah proved their mettle on the international stage when they won their third title this season after emerging champions of the 2025 Japan Masters in Kumamoto, today.

In the final at Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium, the top seeds of the Super 500 tournament were forced to fight hard before eliminating the home pair who are also the fourth seeds, Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi 22-20, 21-19 in 54 minutes.

This success also strengthened Pearly-Thinaah’s excellent record, with seven wins from nine meetings against the Japanese pair who are ranked seventh in the world.

The world’s second-ranked pair won their first title this year at Thailand Open in May, followed by Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, last month. — Bernama