KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The national men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 China Open Badminton Championships in Changzhou after defeating another Malaysian pair in the quarter-finals yesterday.

The second seeds put on an energetic display to down Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun 21-16, 21-16 at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, improving their head-to-head record to 4-3.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are set to face the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, who had earlier ousted Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-18, 21-14.

Also making it to the last four are national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, who put on a consistent showing to defeat Japan’s Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto 21-16, 21-12.

They are set to face the host pair Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian, against whom they have won only once in four previous encounters. — Bernama