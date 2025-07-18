PETALING JAYA, July 18 — Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, are poised to defend their Japan Open title after securing a hard-earned victory over their Indonesian counterparts in the quarterfinals today.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today, the defending champions fought through a tough match to defeat Indonesia’s world No. 5 duo, Fajar Alfian and Shohibul Fikri, with a scoreline of 21-13, 17-21, 22-20 in 59 minutes.

This was the first time the two pairs had faced off on court.

Next up, Goh and Nur Izzuddin will meet Taiwan’s Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han in the semi-finals. The Taiwanese pair ended the campaign of Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong with a gritty three-game victory.