JAKARTA, June 9 — Badminton world number three Anders Antonsen clinched his first Indonesia Open title yesterday after beating Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan, while South Korea's An Se-young won her second championship in Jakarta.

The 28-year-old Dane sank world number seven Chou at the Indonesian capital's Istora Senayan arena, winning 22–20, 21–14 in a 60-minute match to secure the prestigious Super 1000 event.

Antonsen came out on top in a tightly contested first game before cruising to victory in the second.

The Danish shuttler said he was thrilled to win the Indonesia Open title but declared he was “hungry for more” trophies.

“I’m winning a Super 1000, one of the absolute biggest tournaments of the year,” Antonsen told reporters.

“It’s incredible. I’m so grateful for how this place has changed my life many, many times.”

‘An’s second title’

In a more closely fought women’s singles final, South Korean ace and world number one An fought back from one game down to beat China’s Wang Zhi Yi in three games.

She beat her Chinese rival 13–21, 21–19, 21–15 in 81 minutes.

An, the 2024 Olympic gold medallist, said she was “happy” to win another Indonesia Open title after securing her first in 2021.

“It was a weird game, a difficult game. But fortunately, I can find my own confidence and never gave up,” An told reporters through an interpreter.

‘French mixed doubles breakthrough’

French mixed doubles pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue triumphed against Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.

The pair, ranked 10th in the world, beat the sixth-ranked Thai pair 21–16, 21–18 in a 48-minute match, securing France’s first Super 1000 title. — AFP