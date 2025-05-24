MONTE CARLO, May 24 — Local hero Charles Leclerc made light of his own downbeat forecasts by recording a convincing ‘double top’ for Ferrari in yesterday’s opening practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Monegasque, who won last year’s race to become the first home winner in the modern era of the Formula One world championship, kept alive hopes of a repeat and boosted Ferrari after a disappointing start to the year.

Leclerc, who on Thursday said he had “low” expectations for this weekend’s race, clocked a fastest lap in one minute 11.355 seconds to top the times ahead of championship leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren by 0.038 seconds.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was third in the second Ferrari, one-tenth down on his team-mate, ahead of Lando Norris in the second McLaren, a result that suggests Ferrari and McLaren may be the teams to beat this weekend.

Liam Lawson, who was dropped by Red Bull after only two races this season, was fifth for RB ahead of team-mate Isack Hadjar, who had two heavy brushes with the barriers in a session interrupted twice by red flag stoppages.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso was seventh for Aston Martin ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon, Mercedes’ new boy Kimi Antonelli and defending four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull and his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

George Russell was 12th for Mercedes, a position, like those of several other drivers, that may not indicate his true potential for qualifying today when the grid, so important for this race at the tight, narrow and bumpy street circuit is decided.

After a busy start, French rookie Hadjar triggered the first red flag of FP2 when he smacked the barriers at the Nouvelle Chicane, having clipped the inside barrier and damaging his left rear wheel.

His tyre continued to rotate on the rim as he kept his car moving.

In the interval between sessions, Lance Stroll was handed a one-place grid penalty for dawdling at the hairpin during FP1 and causing an accident with Leclerc who, remarkably, recovered and set the fastest time.

‘So dangerous’

When the afternoon action resumed Piastri prompted the second red flag when he hit the wall at Saint Devote, losing his front wing before reversing out and nursing his McLaren back to the pits.

The lock-up was a rare error by the Australian driver, who leads Norris by 13 points in the championship.

Five minutes later, Verstappen was grumbling furiously about rookie Gabriel Bortoleto’s cautious progress in his Sauber at the Swimming Pool. “So dangerous,” ranted the champion.

Further confirmation of Ferrari’s pace came when Hamilton went top after 29 minutes before Alonso beat him - proof if needed that the two oldest men in the field still have the talent and speed.

Leclerc then climbed to the top of the times. If his Ferrari was not suited to the task, as he said on Thursday, this statement lap was a big surprise for him and his team.

Hamilton tried to match him, but settled for third, 0.486 behind the Monegasque man, a position he lost to a bold lap from Liam Lawson’s RB with 17 minutes remaining.

As if to confirm Ferrari’s Friday miracle, Hamilton then rose to second, one-tenth off his team-mate, before being pipped by 0.038 by Piastri with seven minutes to go — time enough for another mistake by Hadjar who smacked the barriers again at Ste Devote.

“So stupid,” he told his team. — AFP