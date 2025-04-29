LONDON, April 29 — Leeds put themselves in pole position to win the Championship title after crushing play-off chasing Bristol City 4-0 in a carnival atmosphere at Elland Road on Monday.

Ao Tanaka and Willy Gnonto put the home team two goals up and substitute Largie Ramazani scored twice late on to cap a dominant display.

Daniel Farke’s already promoted team climbed back into top spot above Burnley on goal difference with one game left.

Leeds and Burnley sealed promotion to the Premier League last week and both are on course to finish the campaign on 100 points.

City’s top-six hopes were dealt another blow as they slipped to untimely back-to-back defeats but they would secure a play-off place with victory on Saturday at home against Preston.

Party celebrations resumed at Elland Road after last week’s 6-0 thrashing of Stoke and Sheffield United’s defeat at Burnley, which guaranteed both the Whites and the Clarets a top-two finish.

Manor Solomon crossed superbly for Tanaka to turn the ball home at the far post in the 21st minute and the 1-0 scoreline at the break was scant reward for Leeds’ first-half dominance.

But Gnonto’s cool finish after he had raced on to Joel Piroe’s sublime diagonal through-ball put the home side 2-0 up in the 55th minute.

Ramazani replaced Gnonto in the 81st minute and he swept home Leeds’ third goal at the far post with his first touch from Junior Firpo’s low cross less than 60 seconds later.

Farke was given a standing ovation before the final whistle and in time added on Ramazani beat the offside trap to arrow a low finish into the bottom corner after Ilia Gruev’s arcing pass.

Leeds returned to the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate promotion with their fans.

Leeds travel to Plymouth — almost certainly going down to the third tier — on the final day of the regular season on Saturday, while Burnley host Millwall, who are chasing a play-off place. — AFP