KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — National men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik advanced to the final of the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in style after eliminating defending champions Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China in the semi-finals at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, China last night.

The world’s sixth-ranked pair only needed 31 minutes to finish the match with a 21-12, 21-14 victory, thus improving last year’s achievement and confirming their place in the final for the second time in the prestigious tournament after the 2022 edition.

In last night’s clash, Aaron-Wooi Yik’s energetic action and neat play succeeded in trapping their opponents, who are also the world number three pair, so much so that they often made their own mistakes that awarded free points to the national pair.

The outstanding performance of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games bronze medallists is also a continuation of their great performance in the quarter-finals yesterday when they defeated Indonesian doubles Fajar Alfian-Muhamad Rian Ardianto 21-16, 21-11 in 30 minutes.

Awaiting the national pair in the final today are the winners of another semi-final action between Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi of China and Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana of Indonesia.

For the record, Aaron-Wooi Yik emerged as the runners-up in the 2022 edition after losing to Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Rambitan in the final. — Bernama