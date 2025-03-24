KUCHING, March 24 — Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has expressed his strong desire to see Sarawak become the powerhouse in Malaysia for pickleball.

This is because he is proud that Sarawak, specifically Miri, is where the fast-growing sport was first played in Malaysia.

“While this sport originated in the US, in Malaysia, it first started in Miri, Sarawak. So to a certain extent, we have that pickleball heritage.

“I’m very happy to see the growth of pickleball in Sarawak, especially in the past two years,” he said when speaking to reporters during the PicklePro Kuching Opening Ceremony at Tabuan Laru Family Club yesterday.

As both a supporter and a player of the sport himself, Dr Yii said he would love to see Sarawak become the first state to win a gold medal in pickleball, should the sport be included in the Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Hence, he felt that it would be very significant if Sarawak can win the first gold to signify the birthplace of pickleball in Malaysia, which is Sarawak.

“That is where I encourage everybody in Sarawak to pick up this sport,” he said.

The MP also highlighted the inclusive nature of pickleball, calling it a sport suitable for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“It’s a great platform to promote a healthy lifestyle, especially among youth too,” he said.

Meanwhile to further promote the sport in his constituency, he revealed that he is currently working on organising a pickleball tournament in Kuching this August.

While the details are still being finalised, he confirmed that the event is being planned in collaboration with a major organisation.

“We’re working together through my office and also with the (federal) Youth and Sports Ministry. I’ve spoken to Minister Hannah Yeoh and she’s very supportive,” he said.

His office will also sponsor several free training sessions for young people in Kuching to provide basic coaching.

“One of the areas I want to see more growth is among school students, particularly those aged 18 and below,” he said. “Right now, many players are aged 20 and above. So we want to open up opportunities for younger players to get involved,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we want to promote all kinds of sports and healthy living. Whether it’s pickleball, tennis, badminton or others, we support all efforts to encourage an active lifestyle.

“Pickleball is a great choice because it’s less physically demanding than some other sports and accessible to both seasoned athletes and beginners,” he added. — The Borneo Post



