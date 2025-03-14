LONDON, March 14 — Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson were included in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad on Friday, while Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle defender Dan Burn earned their first call-ups.

Rashford last played for the Three Lions a year ago, but has been revitalised since a January loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United.

Henderson, 34, made the last of his 81 appearances for England back in November 2023 as moves to Saudi Arabia and then Ajax saw the former Liverpool captain fall down the pecking order for Gareth Southgate and Lee Carsley.

Tuchel, who officially took charge in January, faces Albania in his first match of World Cup 2026 qualifying on Friday before Latvia visit Wembley on Monday, March 24. — AFP