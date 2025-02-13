YOKOHAMA, Feb 13 — Former England assistant Steve Holland won his first game in charge of Japan’s Yokohama F-Marinos, beating China’s Shanghai Shenhua 1-0 on Wednesday to top the Asian Champions League East table.

Gareth Southgate’s former right-hand man is in his first managerial position since 2008, following long stints as an assistant coach at Chelsea and England.

The 54-year-old enjoyed a successful debut at home with Yokohama, who had already qualified for the AFC Champions League Elite knock-out phase heading into their penultimate league stage game.

“Any new manager, whether they’ve been a manager previously or not, you want to get that first win as soon as possible,” said Holland.

“Why? Because it starts to grow belief in everybody that what you’re doing is a good way.

“So to get that first win always for any manager in any new job is a relief.”

Brazilian Yan Matheus scored midway through the first half for the Japanese side, who lost last season’s final to United Arab Emirates side Al Ain with Australian Harry Kewell at the helm.

Holland also follows in the footsteps of current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who managed Yokohama from 2018 to 2021.

The win took Yokohama to the top of the East table on goal difference ahead of fellow Japanese side Vissel Kobe with one game remaining.

“I’m happy, of course, but also I’ve been in football a long time at a high level,” said Holland.

“We will focus tomorrow on the things we have to improve on to do better in the next game.”

Kobe are also guaranteed a place in the knock-out round along with Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale and South Korea’s Gwangju.

The top eight teams in the 12-team league stage advance.

Thailand’s Buriram United took a giant step towards qualification with a 2-1 win over South Korea’s Ulsan HD.

The result eliminated Ulsan, semi-finalists last season and South Korean champions for the past three years.

Holland is in his first job since stepping down along with Southgate following England’s defeat to Spain in the final of last year’s European Championship.

Dressed in a long black padded coat, he prowled the edge of his technical area offering animated instructions to his players.

He was given a boost when Matheus gave Yokohama the lead against the run of play in the 20th minute.

The ball came to the Brazilian lurking on the edge of the box and he curled it past goalkeeper Bao Yaxiong with a sweet left-footed strike.

“I was very happy with the level of commitment,” said Holland.

“We had some good moments and made some good chances, and to win the game is a good start.” — AFP





