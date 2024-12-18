VIENNA, Dec 18 — Red Bull Salzburg have appointed German Thomas Letsch as their new head coach, the club said on Wednesday, two days after sacking Pep Lijnders over “unsatisfactory performances”.

Letsch, 56, has signed a contract running until June 30, 2027, the Austrian club said in a statement.

“It is important that we develop together as a team,” Letsch, who was fired by German Bundesliga side Bochum in April, said.

Letsch previously coached the U16 and U18 teams of the Red Bull Football Academy and Salzburg’s UEFA Youth League team.

Lijnders – former assistant of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool – was sacked with the club currently lounging in fifth place in the Austrian Bundesliga – 10 points behind leaders Sturm Graz.

RB Salzburg also sit a lowly 32nd in the Champions League’s revamped league phase, after losing five and winning just one of their six outings so far.

Dutchman Lijnders had taken over the helm at Salzburg in July.

Joining Letsch as assistant coach is German Kai Hesse, 39. He replaces Vitor Matos, who was also let go.

Salzburg have topped the Austrian league more than a dozen times since Red Bull took over in 2005. — AFP



