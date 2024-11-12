HONG KONG, Nov 12 — Japan can take a major step towards the 2026 World Cup over the next week if they can negotiate away tests at Indonesia and China in the space of five days.

Son Heung-min’s South Korea will also look to close on a spot at the showpiece in North America as they travel to Kuwait on Thursday and then face Palestine in Jordan next week.

Meanwhile Herve Renard, who masterminded a famous victory over eventual champions Argentina at the Qatar World Cup, takes charge of Saudi Arabia for the first time since returning to the job.

An estimated 78,000 will pack out the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in the Indonesian capital Jakarta in hope of seeing the hosts pull off a shock on Friday.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Japan will then need to face down another hostile crowd when they travel to Xiamen on Tuesday to play China.

“If you look at the FIFA rankings and the games in the World Cup qualifiers so far, you might think that the advantage is with Japan,” said coach Moriyasu.

“But we are playing both games away and I think it will be tough.”

With the third Asian qualifying round nearing the halfway point, Japan are five points clear at the top of Group C from Australia and Saudi Arabia, who face each other on Thursday.

The top two from each of the three groups go straight to the World Cup.

China and Indonesia occupy the bottom two spots in Group C but are not out of the reckoning as teams finishing third and fourth will advance to a further qualifying stage.

Moriyasu has called up Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi for the first time in a year after first-choice striker Ayase Ueda was injured.

‘Extremely tough’

Australia host Saudi Arabia in Melbourne with both nations on five points after four games.

The Socceroos then travel to Bahrain the following Tuesday when the Saudis will play in Indonesia.

Frenchman Renard, 56, is back for a second spell with Saudi Arabia following the sacking last month of Roberto Mancini.

Like Japan, South Korea are on course for 2026, three points clear at the top of Group B.

They welcome back captain and talisman Son after he missed victories over Iraq and Asian Cup runners-up Jordan last month with a hamstring injury.

Coach Hong Myung-bo has hinted that he may manage the 32-year-old forward’s workload by restricting his playing time against the bottom two teams in the group, Kuwait and Palestine.

“People say the next two opponents are underdogs, but I think these will be extremely tough matches,” said Hong.

“I can absolutely say these matches will be even more important than the ones we played in October,” he added.

Iran lead Uzbekistan on goal difference at the top of Group A, six points clear of the United Arab Emirates in third.

It will be top against bottom when Iran take on North Korea in the Laotian capital Vientiane on Thursday.

Uzbekistan visit Asian champions Qatar, who lie fourth following a slow start to the third qualifying stage, while the UAE host fifth-placed Kyrgyzstan. — AFP