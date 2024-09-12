KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Spanish manager Mikel Arteta has committed to a new three-year deal with Arsenal, committing to the Premier League team and ending rumour that he would leave.

According to BBC, Arteta is now set to stay at the Emirates Stadium through to the 2027 season.

The UK state broadcaster said Arsenal is set to announce the new deal ahead of the derby with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

A former midfielder at Arsenal, Arteta took over as the manager of the Gunners in 2019 and has been credited with reinventing the team into serious title contenders, ending up behind only champions Manchester City in the previous two seasons.

Aside from the two runners-up spots, Arteta also has an FA Cup and two Community Shield titles as the manager of Arsenal.