MUSCAT, Sept 10 — South Korea’s Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae has said he was “wrong” to confront the home fans following a disappointing draw against Palestine in Seoul in World Cup qualifying.

South Korean supporters jeered new coach Hong Myung-bo before, during and after the 0-0 stalemate last Thursday at the 66,000-capacity Seoul World Cup Stadium.

At the end, Kim approached a section of the home support, telling reporters afterwards that he was “disappointed that some people wanted us to fail”.

Speaking on the eve of today’s qualifier in Oman, Kim told reporters: “I heard that fans have decided not to boo at future matches, and I appreciate that.

“I do think my action was wrong,” added the 27-year-old.

South Korea are on their fourth coach this year in Hong, who has returned for a second stint in charge, a decade after his first.

However, fans have been left unimpressed by his appointment and the process that got him there.

The players have however publicly backed their new boss and central defender Kim said he was enjoying learning from Hong, a highly regarded former defender who captained South Korea to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup.

“It’s great to be with someone who was the best defender in Korea and who has so much coaching experience,” Kim said.

“He can give me immediate feedback and advice. I always try to keep his words in mind and execute them on the pitch.”

Skipper and Spurs ace Son Heung-min rattled the woodwork towards the end of the game against lower-ranked Palestine, but the away side also had their chances in an entertaining draw.

Despite the turbulence South Korea will be expected to beat Oman in Muscat, the hosts having lost 1-0 to Iraq to start the third Asian qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. — AFP