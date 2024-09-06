SEOUL, Sept 6 —South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo understands why fans booed him before, during and after the 0-0 draw with Palestine in the opening match of the third phase of Asian qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup.

Yesterday's match was Hong's first since replacing Juergen Klinsmann as coach in early July.

The unpopularity of that decision was clear — he was jeered by crowd of 60,000 at Seoul's World Cup Stadium not only before kickoff — but every time Hong was shown on the big screen.

“I understand where the fans come from. This is something I will have to endure going forward,” Yonhap news agency reported Hong saying.

“I think our players did their best until the end, but we got off on the wrong foot to begin this qualification phase.

“We didn't play as well as we wanted in the first half, and we couldn't capitalise on our chances in the second half.”

South Korea led by captain Son Heung-min, failed failed to make any headway agains Palestine, and were fortunate not to have conceded a goal.

South Korea have qualified for the last 10 editions of the World Cup finals and many fans had hoped for the appointment of a new foreign coach of the calibre of Guus Hiddink, who led the Taeguk Warriors to the semi-finals in 2002.

Hong, the captain of that 2002 team and one of the standout players of the whole tournament, still has time to turn the qualifying campaign around, starting with the second Group B fixture against Oman in Muscat next Tuesday.

“We'll have to go back to the drawing board tomorrow and start our tactical preparation for the next match,” Hong added.

Son meanwhile said it was upsetting to hear the fans jeering Hong.

“I can't speak for those fans. I think they had a coach they wanted. But we can't change this decision.

“The coach is already in place. As captain of this team, I'd like to ask our fans for their love and support.”