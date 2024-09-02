PARIS, Sept 2 — Refugee Paralympic Team triathlete Ibrahim Al Hussein said today he had come to “give a message of hope” after taking part in his third Paralympic Games.

Born in Syria, Ibrahim fled the civil war in his homeland, first seeking refuge in Turkey before settling in Greece in 2014.

But prior to his managing to flee Syria, the future Paralympian was injured during the war and lost his right foot as well as the joint of his left foot in 2012.

“I came to give a message to everyone, a message of hope,” said Ibrahim after completing his race at the Paris Paralympics.

“Everyone, from where we are in the world, is going through a difficult time. Everyone can reach their destination.

“With serious work, with hard work, everyone can achieve their goal. It’s not just the athletes. Everyone can achieve their goal.”

Ibrahim overcame the hardships of war, injury and displacement to participate in para-swimming at Rio 2016 and then at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Now in his third Paralympics, the 35-year-old competed in the triathlon, finishing sixth in the men’s PTS3 race—the category for athletes with significant disabilities.

“I am very happy. It was a very good result for me.It was my goal to be in the top six,” said Ibrahim after recording a time of 1hr 12min 34sec.

“I want to thank the International Paralympic Committee for giving me this opportunity,” he added.

“And I want to thank the UN Refugee Agency for believing in me.” — AFP