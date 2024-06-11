BERLIN, June 11 — World Cup-winning striker Miroslav Klose was named coach of second division German side Nuremberg on Tuesday.

Klose, who scored 71 goals in 137 games for Germany and won the 2014 World Cup, started his coaching career as an assistant to Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich before taking over as manager of Austrian first division team Altach in 2022.

“The values that the club stand for match my expectations. I usually go with my gut and immediately I had a good feeling about it,” Klose said on Tuesday.

Sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou, who started with Nuremberg in May, called Klose “an incredibly meticulous and detail-obsessed coach who has not only had a successful playing career but has a clear idea as a coach.”

German sports site Kicker reported that Klose had signed a two-year deal.

Nuremberg are nine-time champions of the German top flight, the second highest total behind Bayern Munich’s 33, but have fallen on hard times in recent decades and last won the Bundesliga in 1968.

Nuremberg, who finishing 12th in the second division last season, have only spent one of the last 10 campaigns in the top division. — AFP

