CANNES, June 3 — Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma was attacked with pepper spray by two assailants in the early hours of Sunday, the Malian player’s lawyer said, confirming media reports.

The 27-year-old player was with his partner outside a luxury hotel in Cannes when the incident occurred at around 0400 local time (0200 GMT). The hooded attackers stole his watch worth €300,000 (RM1.5 million) and fled.

Contacted by Reuters, Bissouma’s lawyer Bastien Caire declined to comment further while the investigation is ongoing. — Reuters

