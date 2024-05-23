KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 ― Malaysia ended Thailand’s reign as the world sepak takraw powerhouses by winning the Premier Division regu title in the Sepak Takraw World Cup after a 2-0 win at the Titiwangsa Stadium here last night.

The National trio comprising Farhan Adam (feeder), Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi (server) and Mohamad Azlan Alias (killer) proved that Malaysia is a force to be reckoned with in world sepak takraw by defeating their arch-rival and defending champion 15-8 and 15-12 in straight sets.

The win helped avenge the disappointment of losing to Thailand in the final of the previous World Cup hosted by South Korea.

In the first set, Malaysia started off in emphatic fashion, winning a number of quick points, courtesy of some superb serving from Mohammad Syahir.

Thailand headed by Poramet Siriswat (feeder), Sittipong Khamchan (server) and Varayut Jantarasena (killer) looked lost and stunned after Malaysia took a 11-5 lead and quickly brought in seasoned server (tekong) Siriwat Sakha to try and earn points from serves but failed as Malaysia continued to dominate.

Thailand, needing to win the second set, used various tactical approaches to force the match into a deciding set but the entry of Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam to strengthen the service department, proved to be a lethal move as he was able to score some quick points from his killer serves.

Meanwhile, Farhan when met after the match said the win was due to a committed team effort while the victory was a long awaited one.

“The win tonight in the doubles earlier and regu now is the most memorable moment, not only for me but the entire squad and nation. It is the best victory of my career because beating Thailand is not an easy feat,” he said.

It was indeed a double celebration as Malaysia had also beaten Thailand 2-0 (17-16, 15-13) in the doubles competition played earlier. ― Bernama