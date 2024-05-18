LONDON, May 19 — Jurgen Klopp has joined social media to ensure his “love affair” with Liverpool does not end when he leaves the “incredible” club after Sunday’s emotional farewell game against Wolves.

Klopp will bring the curtain down on his remarkable nine-year reign when the final whistle blows at Anfield.

The German established himself as a Liverpool legend by winning the team’s first Premier League title for 30 years in 2020.

Klopp led the Reds to Champions League glory in 2019 and also lifted the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at the club.

The charismatic 56-year-old has a strong bond with Liverpudlians, who embraced his passionate personality.

Keen to ensure his link with the city endures long after he leaves Merseyside, Klopp ignored his suspicion of social media by unveiling his own Instagram account on Saturday.

The account is called ‘Kloppo’ and labels him ‘the normal one’, in a reference to former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s self-styled ‘special one’ nickname.

Klopp’s social media venture gained 376,000 followers within two hours of his debut post — a typically emotional video address to Liverpool fans.

“Dear Liverpudlians, we’re getting closer to the end. I would call it a love affair. From the first day, it was an absolutely incredible time,” Klopp said.

“I’ve wondered always that it feels like we write a story together and that’s how it feels today. It’s a good book. And if we read it in the future, we will have a smile on our face.

“Leaving this incredible place is hard, but I want to stay in contact with you. And even when I’m not a social media guy, people told me social media helps with that. So, here we go. See you!”

Klopp’s video featured clips including his iconic fist pumps, trophy celebrations and press conference quips.

He also wrote an open letter to the Liverpool Echo newspaper on Saturday in which he praised “the city with open arms” for taking him to their hearts.

“A place that welcomes you like a son and does not care where you come from...I could not be prouder that you allowed me to have that incredible privilege,” he wrote.

‘It will be really strange’

“On and off the pitch we have created memories between us that will live with me for ever.

“But when I think of this city and its wonderful people, the biggest lesson I will take with me is that giving up is definitely not in the Scouse dictionary...I love this more than I could ever say.”

As his departure fast approaches, Klopp has spent the last week saying his goodbyes to staff around Anfield and the club’s training ground.

Liverpool’s players gave him their own send-off at a barbecue on Thursday, while Klopp was pictured sitting on his own in Anfield’s famous Kop stand as he reminisced about past triumphs and near-misses.

When Klopp made the bombshell announcement of his decision to leave in January, his side were chasing the quadruple.

Liverpool won the League Cup final against Chelsea in February, but crashed out of the FA Cup against Manchester United and the Europa League at Atalanta.

Their Premier League title bid also faded suddenly, leaving them guaranteed to finish third regardless of the result against Wolves.

Free to soak in the emotion of what is certain to be a tear-stained afternoon, Klopp admitted his final pre-match team meeting will be a stirring occasion.

“The documentary guys (behind the scenes cameras have been following Liverpool for several months) asked me if they can have the last team meeting, which nobody ever had,” he said.

“I said no because I have no idea how that will be. Can I be on fire? Probably yes, I think so, but I don’t know in the moment. But it will be really strange.”

To mark the occasion, a special fan mosaic will be unfurled as Klopp walks out of the tunnel before kick-off.

Klopp is due to address fans on the pitch after the final whistle.

“Standing there and pretending that it’s a completely normal game, nobody would believe me if I say that,” he said. — AFP