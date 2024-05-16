KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Tickets for the 2024 Malaysia Masters badminton championships are selling fast, especially those from the quarter-final stage onwards.

According to the organisers, the sale of tickets for the Super 500 tournament, to be held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from May 21-26, has received a positive response.

“The Platinum and Premium category tickets for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals have sold briskly and not many (tickets) are left.

“I hope badminton fans will converge on the Axiata Arena to show their support for our national players. This is the chance to witness the performances of the world’s best players who are gearing up for the Paris Olympics,” Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said in a statement today.

He said a total of 294 players from 25 countries will be competing in the Malaysia Masters this year, with 25 of them being players from BAM.

The winners of last year’s edition were India’s HS Prannoy (men’s singles); Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi (women’s singles); South Koreans Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae (men’s doubles); South Koreans Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee (women’s doubles); and Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (mixed doubles). — Bernama

