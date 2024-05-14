KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Are the three men’s singles coaches — Hendrawan, Datuk Tey Seu Bock, and James Chua — at risk of losing their jobs?

That is the question on everyone’s lips after the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) posted an advertisement on Facebook seeking to hire a men’s singles coach for the senior squad earlier today.

“Come, join our BAM family and serve the country,” it reads.

When contacted by Bernama, BAM administrative director Michelle Chai explained that this was a normal process to ensure their preparedness for future development.

“They are currently under contract with us. James’ contract is until July, while Hendrawan and Seu Bock’s contracts will expire at the end of this year.

“The advertisement is merely a precautionary measure. Just in case in January, we want to hire new coaches... we have to be ready for any eventualities,” she said, adding that if a new coach were to join, he or she would be offered a contract ranging from two to four years.

Seu Bock has been with BAM since 2002, Hendrawan since 2009 and James since 2022. — Bernama

