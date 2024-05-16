KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — National number one mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei must take advantage of their top seeding to clinch the title in next week’s 2024 Malaysia Masters at the Axiata Arena here.

With that target in mind, national mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto also believes that the Malaysia Masters will provide the world number nine the perfect platform to gauge their mental strength ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 26-Aug 11.

“I am confident that they can do well in the Malaysia Masters but, then again, it’s not easy playing on home ground and it could well be their biggest test ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“Although they will have the backing of the home crowd, it could also work against them as they might feel nervous. Whatever happens, I hope Tang Jie-Ee Wei can overcome their nerves,” he said after a training session yesterday.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics mixed doubles silver medallist also wants to see the national pair adopt a champion’s mindset and not easily give up when the going gets tough at the May 21-26 Super 500 Malaysia Masters.

“At times, when they are leading, they just go blank... that’s the problem they have been dealing with all this while,” he said.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will begin their Malaysia Masters campaign next week against Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Phataimas Muenwong.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei have finished as runners-up twice in the eight tournaments they have played in, so far, this year - the Thailand Masters in February and the Swiss Open in March. — Bernama