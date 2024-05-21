GEORGE TOWN, May 21 — The police are investigating a recent brawl at a cafe on Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah involving several individuals, allegedly including the son of a former Penang exco member, who has a “Datuk” title.

Timur Laut District police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid stated that the brawl occurred on May 11, and reports have been filed by both parties involved.

“No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is ongoing under Section 323 of the Penal Code,” he told Bernama today.

The viral 43-second video clip shows a fight involving several individuals, including two women. The altercation began when an 18-year-old man, buying a drink at the cafe, was approached by two men and a woman, who then hit him on the right side of his face without provocation.

It is understood that one of the individuals involved is purportedly the son of a former Penang exco who served in the state government from 1999 to 2018. — Bernama

