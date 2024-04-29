KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — There have been more positive than negative responses to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system which is being tested in pre-season matches ahead of the 2024/2025 Malaysia League (M-League), said Datuk Stuart Ramalingam.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer said five of the eight pre-season matches selected for VAR testing have been completed.

However, a more “mature” period is required to ensure the VAR system could be properly adapted, he said.

“The provision of new technology needs time to be adapted, apart from the aspects of operation, production, broadcast and also the user, that is the referee himself.

Advertisement

“I feel the eight matches were carefully picked to provide training space for referees and clubs, and in terms of the required broadcast production,” he told reporters at the “Play True Day” event at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil here today.

The VAR testing runs from April 23 to May 4 and among the teams involved in the selected pre-season matches are KL City FC, Negeri Sembilan FC, Sri Pahang FC, Kelantan Darul Naim and PDRM FC.

The VAR testing is aimed at identifying issues which may arise so that MFL can rectify the problems before the system is implemented for the 2024/2025 season, which kicks off on May 10.

Advertisement

In George Town, Penang FC head coach Akmal Rizal Ahmad Rakhli said the VAR is a good initiative as it will provide for more accurate refereeing decisions.

“Although VAR is new to our players and officials, I can see its usefulness in matches held in other countries.

“Decisions taken through VAR can satisfy teams as well as supporters in case of disputes,” he told Bernama after attending a briefing on VAR at the Auditorium in Komtar here today. — Bernama