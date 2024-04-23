KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — After finishing as runners-up at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) two weeks ago, Malaysia’s men’s doubles player Goh Sze Fei now feels a responsibility to deliver for the national team at the 2024 Thomas Cup.

Sze Fei, who partners with Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, however, is not letting the pressure of being the second doubles pair behind 2022 world champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, get to him.

“After BAC, the next tournament is Thomas Cup, so this is a team event. Thus I think I am more responsible not only for us (the pair) but for everyone. Yeah, more responsible towards the team.

“Actually (after BAC) we just go through the training, and after the BAC we discuss and analyse the game, so more specific training (to prepare for Thomas Cup),” he told reporters at Akademi Baminton Malaysia (ABM) here today.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has listed Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei, Justin Hoh, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Muhammad Haikal Nazri-Choong Hon Jian to represent Malaysia at the 2024 Thomas Cup.

Malaysia are drawn in Group D along with the European giants and 2016 champions Denmark, as well as Hong Kong and Algeria.

The Thomas Cup will be held in Chengdu, China, from April 27 to May 5. — Bernama

