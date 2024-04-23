KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — National men’s professional player, Cheam June Wei described the national team as having its own advantage in the first round match against Hong Kong at the 2024 Thomas Cup tournament which will take place in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

He said the training camp that had been running at the Badminton Academy of Malaysia (BAM) in Bukit Kiara about three weeks ago helped their preparation especially in terms of team spirit.

June Wei, 27, who left BAM to go solo in 2021 could not hide his excitement in his return to use the complete facilities provided by the academy.

“Malaysia has the advantage if you look at the lineup ranking, so just keep focus and don’t think too much. There is a very positive atmosphere in the activities (at BAM).

“Even with Wong Choong Hann who is former BAM singles coaching director and now Hong Kong men’s singles coach, I don’t think their team spirit is stronger than us because Malaysia excels in team spirit ,” he told reporters at ABM here today.

Asked if he is ready to meet either Chan Yin Chak (92nd in the world) or Jason Gunawan (95th in the world), June Wei who is currently ranked 63rd in the world said he is not at all afraid to meet them.

He added that besides participating in team tournaments and representing the country, they can improve their careers as professional players.

“For us independent players, competing in major tournament can impress our sponsors so we can expand our career,” said June Wei who is now injury free.

BAM listed Lee Zii Jia, Leong Jun Hao, Cheam June Wei, Justin Hoh, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Muhammad Haikal Nazri-Choong Hon Jian to take on the country’s challenge in the 2024 Thomas Cup and the team was drawn into Group D with European champions who are also 2016 champions Denmark, Hong Kong and Algeria.

The Thomas Cup will take place from April 27 to May 5. — Bernama